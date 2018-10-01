U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in September as growth in new orders moderated sharply, but factories hired more workers, pointing to sustained strength in the sector.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity dropped 1.5 points to a reading of 59.8 last month from 61.3 in August, which was the highest since May 2004. A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the U.S. economy.

The ISM continued to describe demand as remaining "robust." The ISM also noted that "the nation's employment resource and supply chains continued to struggle, but to a lesser degree." It said factories continued to be "overwhelmingly concerned about tariff-related activity, including how reciprocal tariffs will impact company revenue and current manufacturing locations."