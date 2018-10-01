Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Stich Fix shares plunged more than 21 percent percent in after-hours trading after the company released a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report. The apparel subscription retailer reported earnings per share of 18 cents, higher than the 4 cents analysts expected. Stitch Fix missed expectations on revenue, reporting $318 million compared to the $319 million estimated by analysts.

The company also reported 2.7 million active customers, up 25 percent from a year ago, while analysts had estimated 2.81 million.

Papa John's shares rose as much as 2 percent in the extended session after Legion Partners filed a new 13D form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing that the activist fund holds a 5.5 percent stake in Papa John's. Legion Partners also said in the form that Papa John's has "multiple potential paths to significantly higher valuations."

Tenneco stock rose more than 2 percent in after-hours trading following news that the company completed its acquisition of Federal-Mogul, an auto parts manufacturer. Tenneco plans to separate the combined brands into two independent, publicly traded companies in late 2019.