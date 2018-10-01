This 32-year-old turned a side hustle making herbal tea drops into a business worth millions

"For me, tea is this vehicle to certain memories and associations in my childhood," Chandran explains.

When Chandran was sick, her mom would prepare chrysanthemum tea. At parties on her dad's side of the family, women gathered around a cup of black tea or Chai with cardamom, ginger and nutmeg to talk and laugh.

"That's still a go-to," Chandran says. "Whenever my friends come over we make Chai and just talk and chat."

The idea to build a business around tea culture came to Chandran while working in market research at eBay. Chandran would try to prepare a cup at work for a moment of calm in her hectic day, but realized it was more of a hassle than a stress reliever.

"The process to make loose leaf tea was really cumbersome," she explains. "In order to make it, especially at your desk, you need an arsenal of equipment; you need a kettle, you need a strainer to strain the tea, then you have to wait for it to steep for three to seven minutes. By the time you make it you have to run to a meeting."

Instant tea, like the kind you might find in tea bags, is convenient but often considered lower quality compared to loose leaf, Chandran says. "I was never really satisfied with the quality of bag tea. It's usually referred to as 'tea dust,' it's like the last part of production in the tea manufacturing process, so the richness and the aroma and flavor is just never as strong," she says.

Chandran wanted high quality tea brewed quickly, with more time to enjoy and relax. So, she decided to invent something new.