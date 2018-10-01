This 32-year-old turned a side hustle making herbal tea drops into a business worth millions

Between the potentially harmful effects of technology addiction, career anxiety and a growing debt burden, young people today have plenty of reasons to stress.
Sashee Chandran, the 32-year-old founder and CEO of California-based start-up Tea Drops, is aiming to soothe those modern worries with an ancient tradition: making herbal tea.
"Now more than ever I think people need things that ground them and center them," Chandran tells CNBC Make It. "That's why meditation has blown up, that's why yoga is something that's super huge ... tea is this other vehicle for that."
But Chandran's products — blends of organic tea leaves, raw sugar, herbs and spices pressed into a "drop" that dissolves in hot water — are 21st century, user-friendly and aimed at millennial women. They're sold in 1,600 retail locations including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Anthropolgy stores. A $12 box of eight drops is available in flavors like "blueberry acai white tea" and "cardamom spice."