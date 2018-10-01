Tesla will screen 'Cars 3' at Gigafactory as thank you to employees 

Tesla plans a "family night" screening of Pixar's "Cars 3" at its sprawling battery plant in Sparks, Nevada, this weekend, a gesture to thank employees and their loved ones for all their long hours and hard work. The movie will be projected on the side of the factory, and there will be food trucks and other attractions as well.

The electric vehicle maker is expected to report its latest vehicle production and deliveries numbers this week. In the second quarter of 2018, Tesla said it produced 53,339 vehicles most of which were its newest offering, the Model 3 electric sedan.

The company said it had churned out 5,000 Model 3s in a single week for the first time in July. In its second quarter earnings update, Tesla forecast that it would produce a total of 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter of 2018. It also predicted it would make 6,000 per week by the end of August ,and 10,000 Model per week next year.

Tesla typically enlists all hands to work on vehicle production and delivery bursts towards the end of each quarter in order to hit the audacious goals set forth by CEO Elon Musk. Its burst rates are not representative of the rate at which it can consistently make car batteries or electric vehicles, however.

Events like family night — or the free-for-employees Jack White concert that Tesla recently hosted at its Fremont, California, car plant — are meant to reward and help keep employees motivated.

Last year, Tesla hosted a "family day" for Gigafactory employees which included a waterpark outing and games paid for by the company. One worker said that this year's invitation was a nice gesture, but not quite as appealing for families because the event will be located at work, at night, and require them to tote along their own chairs and blankets.

The invitation sent to employees said: