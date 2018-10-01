Activist shareholder Third Point thinks Campbell is worth 58% more than its current value

Activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point filed its definitive proxy on Monday as it continues to push Campbell Soup to consider a sale.

According a presentation Third Point also filed Monday, the hedge fund thinks Campbell could fetch a takeover value of $52 to $58 per share.

A $58 per share takeout value would place a premium of 58 percent on the soup company, based on its morning trading price of $36.71 a share.

Loeb said he calculated a likely value for Campbell by looking at previous deals in the food industry, like Conagra Brands' acquisition of Pinnacle Foods earlier this year. The food industry has consolidated over the past few years, as slow-growing food conglomerates have combined to cut costs where they cannot grow the top-line.

Shares of Campbell Monday morning were flat following the filing, suggesting skepticism about its thesis.

While Campbell has long been considered a takeover target, its most likely buyer, Kraft Heinz, has struggled with growth in recent years. Its stock has fallen more than 28 percent since January. Should Kraft Heinz be interested in buying the soup company, there is uncertainty among analysts it would be willing to pay a big price.

Warren Buffett, a large stakeholder in Kraft Heinz, recently told CNBC it's "very hard" to offer a premium for a packaged food company due to the challenges in the industry, like rapidly changing consumer tastes.

Third Point earlier this year revealed 5.65 percent stake in Campbell. In September, it announced its intention to campaign to replace the entirety of the Campbell board.

In its campaign, the activist has teamed up with shareholder George Strawbridge Jr., a family member of the founder with a 2.8 percent stake.

Descendants of the founder own a significant stake in the soup company. Two of them, Bennett Dorrance and Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, together hold a 33 percent of Campbell and have resisted past pressure to sell the company. A separate set of family members own a combined 7.9 percent stake through the Campbell Voting Trust.

Campbell announced in Augustit is selling its international and fresh food businesses, unwinding efforts by former CEO Denise Morrison to branch into healthier and more fresh foods, as it doubles down on the product lines it knows well. The announcement came after a three-month critical review, propelled by disappointing earnings and the surprise departure of Campbell's CEO.

Its executives acknowledged a number of missteps the company has made. It chased too many initiatives at once and had scant reason to get into fresh food, where it had little experience and no reputation. It also more than tripled Campbell's debt load through its $6.1 billion acquisition of pretzel maker Snyder's-Lance, looking for growth to counter slowing soup sales.

That announcement, though, was underwhelming to Third Point, which pointed to a number of shortcomings in the company's performance. Campbell has returned 19 percent to shareholders over the past 20 years, compared to 306 percent by the S&P 500, the presentation stated. Kellogg has returned 261 percent, General Mills has returned 331 percent and Hershey has returned 359 percent, it added.

"Given challenges, Campbell conducted a strategic review, but then failed to take bold action to remedy the situation and largely recommitted to the failing status quo," wrote Third Point in its Monday presentation.

The activist hedge fund has been pushing to replace the entire Campbell board, on which both Bennett Dorrance and Mary Alice Dorrance Malone sit. Another family member, Archie van Beuren, is also on the board.

"[The] incumbent board, which created the current situation, can no longer be relied upon to lead the company, and shareholders deserve a new path forward," it added.

A full board turnover is rare in proxy battles and is further complicated by Campbell's significant family ownership.

Meantime, Third Point also chastised Campbell for a CEO search that not yet reached a conclusion months after announcing Morrison's departure.