As a new quarter for trading kicks off, news emerged that Canada and the U.S. had secured a trade deal to replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Talks appeared to have gone down to the wire ahead of today's deadline. The new accord is expected to be named the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or "USMCA" for short, according to a senior U.S. administration official.

The agreement will deliver more market access to U.S. dairy farmers, while Canada has effectively capped automobile exports to the States. Both nations, along with Mexico – which agreed to a deal earlier this year – are expected to sign the agreement by the end of November. It would then be passed to Congress.

The moves on Wall Street came as some markets in Asia and most markets in Europe cheered the positive news. In addition, futures appeared to be building upon Friday's strong gains, when theS&P 500 achieving its best quarter since 2013, having risen 7.2 percent during July to September.

Data due Monday includes manufacturing purchasing managers' index figures at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by ISM manufacturing PMI data and construction spending, both due at 10 a.m. ET.