Asia markets positive following overnight gains on Wall Street

Asia markets were positive on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 rose by 0.69 percent in the early hours of trading, while the Topix advanced by 0.98 percent as most sectors saw gains.

South Korea's Kospi traded slightly higher in the morning, after data showed the country's year-on-year output to be above forecasts.

Down Under, the ASX 200 was largely flat, with most of the country's banks continuing to sustain losses. Shares of AMP slipped by 1.12 percent in the morning

China's markets are closed for a public holiday.