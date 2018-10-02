Cramer: Charts show 'old-school' chip stocks like Intel ready to roar   

Behind every cloud king, there's a semiconductor company making its technology work. But recently, semiconductor stocks have been on the fritz, so on Tuesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer decided to check in on some key players.

"Lately, the chip stocks have become a lot more inconsistent — some big winners, some big losers — leaving the broader group kind of, let's say, directionless," the "Mad Money" host said.

So Cramer recruited Carolyn Boroden, the technician behind FibonacciQueen.com and his colleague at RealMoney.com, to take a closer look at the charts of four major chipmakers: Nvidia, Intel, Texas Instruments and Broadcom.