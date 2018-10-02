Cramer Remix: Worrying about these stocks is a waste of time   

Investors are wasting their time if they're worried about the demise of off-price retailers like TJX Companies, Ross Stores and Burlington Stores, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

The "Mad Money" host's argument came on the heels of UBS' research arm initiating coverage on a number of retail stocks. The lead analyst, Jay Sole, argued that off-price retailers could be pressured from not having enough of an online presence and predicted that they would hit their peak in North America by early 2021.

But "so far, their lack of serious online exposure doesn't seem to be hurting them one bit and for now the treasure hunt experience is clearly drawing in a lot of customers," Cramer said.

"At the same time, all three companies are a heck of a lot more profitable than they used to be and this is something Sole mostly seems to ignore," he added.

And even if Sole is right about the 2021 peak, that still gives TJX, Ross and Burlington two and a half years of growth, Cramer said.

"Please don't sell a stock because of some theoretical long-term worry that might, maybe, could be play[ing] out over the next three years," he concluded. "The stock market is a shorter-term beast — typically six to nine months — and for now, TJX, Ross and Burlington are doing very, very well. They've run a lot, but I'd be a buyer into any weakness here."