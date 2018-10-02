'Dad. DJ. Day job @goldmansachs' – Goldman's new boss is on Instagram

Solomon's music hobby, first reported last year when he was a co-president competing for the top job, has helped inform his attitude towards social media, he said. Previously, employees who ran into Solomon in the bank's elevators used to "cower in the corner" when meeting him, the executive said. Now junior bankers strike up conversations with him, he said.



"Employees want to know what's going on with the people that are leading the organization, they want to be connected to them," Solomon said. "And not just in a business sense. So these platforms are really an excellent way to communicate, stay in touch, and just be a little bit vulnerable to both your clients and your people. I think that's hugely important for leaders today."



Finance executives often lean on old-school means of communications like corporate emails and town-hall meetings. But Solomon will have a new video series called "Catch-up with David," according to the bank's Instagram account. For his first episode, he interviewed Blankfein.

While Blankfein often garnered attention for his tweets, he said yesterday that he limited himself to topics like marriage equality and immigration because those issues impacted employees. Now that he's stepped down as CEO, Blankfein said he can embrace "unrestrained tweeting."



With reporting by CNBC's Dawn Giel.