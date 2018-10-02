Goldman Sachs says Wall Street keeps underestimating just how fast Netflix is growing

Wall Street analysts are underestimating Netflix's potential user growth over the next several years as the company turns its focus to a far larger global market, according to Goldman Sachs.

As Netflix's audience transitions from television, in-home viewing toward mobile, out-of-home viewing, its subscriber pool should skyrocket in large, emerging markets like India, analyst Heath Terry told clients Tuesday.

"Despite Netflix outperforming consensus estimates for net subscriber additions for the past five years, analyst forecasts continue to understate the company's future growth, both near and long term, in our view," the Goldman analyst wrote.

Though the Los Gatos, California-company missed big on subscriber growth in the second quarter, Netflix has topped user projections in four of the last five quarters.