Ground transport at 760 mph: New hyperloop passenger pod unveiled

Elon Musk's dream of hyperloop travel is getting closer to reality.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) unveiled its first full-size passenger capsule in Cadiz, Spain, on Tuesday.

The company, one of several in the race to enact hyperloop technology, said the vessel had been built to scale to transport passengers at super-fast speeds through magnetic tubes.

HTT CEO Dirk Ahlborn told CNBC he hopes to have a full hyperloop system up and running in three years. "In three years, you and me, we can take a hyperloop," he said.

Ahlborn added that passengers would need to sign a waiver before boarding a hyperloop as regulators continue to work out legal and safety requirements. He said worldwide adoption of hyperloop transport could come in "maybe five to 10" years once a legal framework is in place.

"It's definitely much sooner than anybody would expect," Ahlborn said.