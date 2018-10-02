Tesla could be a $1 trillion company by 2030, predicts major shareholder Ron Baron

Major Tesla shareholder Ron Baron told CNBC on Tuesday the electric automaker could be a $1 trillion company in revenue by 2030.

"I think it could be a $500 billion battery business, $500 billion car business. I give that better than 50-50 chance," he said. "I give it the fact that it could be a $60 billion company in three years, I give that maybe 80 percent chance."

Tesla's full-year 2017 revenue grew 68 percent from the prior year to $11.75 billion.

"I think this is going to be the biggest car company," Baron predicted. "I think they're going to have 10 million cars, 15 million cars" sold per year.

The billionaire founder of Baron Capital also said investors in the electric automaker would be better off if CEO Elon Musk were to send out fewer tweets. "Investors would be benefit if there were less communications.

Baron's appearance on "Squawk Box" was his first since Musk's erratic behavior over the summer culminated in a weekend settlement with the SEC over the CEO's aborted bid to take the company private.

Baron also said in Tuesday's CNBC interview:

Tesla stock price depends selling cars, making cars, and growing the battery business, Baron said.

Tesla is close to self-funding, Baron said.

The SEC settlement benefits Tesla and the government, Baron said, adding Musk's initial rejection of the deal was not a great idea.

Baron said he told Musk he would prefer if Tesla remained public.

Baron said he would not take a board seat at Tesla.

Tesla's car quality is getting better and better, Baron said.

Car battery costs keep falling, Baron said.

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Musk with making false and misleading statements in an Aug. 7 tweet about potentially taking Tesla private with "funding secured." The take-private idea was abandoned on Aug. 24.

As part of Saturday's settlement, Musk will personally pay a $20 million fine, and Tesla will also pay $20 million. The billionaire entrepreneur will step down as chairman of the board for at least three years. Tesla will to appoint two new independent directors to the board, and institute sweeping governance changes.

On Sunday, Musk sent emails to Tesla staff, saying "ignore all distractions" and "we are very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong." Musk has been dealing with production problems on the Model 3.

Tesla is expected to report its latest vehicle production and deliveries numbers this week. According to the electric car blog Electrek, Tesla made about 80,000 vehicles in the past three months.

That number includes 53,000 Model 3 sedans, squarely within Tesla's goal of producing between 50,000 and 55,000 of the less expensive car that's aimed at the mass market auto buyer.

Baron has been an unwavering Tesla bull, telling CNBC in May that he exepcts to make 20 times his money on the stock. "The opportunity is so enormous," he said at the time.

But since then, Tesla shares have been all over the map. As of Monday's close, the stock was actually up about 3 percent since Baron's CNBC interview on the morning of May 14.

Baron said the average cost of buying Tesla stock, starting in 2014, is $219.70 per share. The shares closed Monday at $310.70 each.