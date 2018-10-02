Microsoft announces $999 Surface Laptop 2, $899 Surface Pro 6

Microsoft announced several new Surface-brand devices, including a new Surface Pro 6 convertible laptop, during a press conference in New York City on Tuesday.

The company also announced the availability of the next version of its Windows 10 operating system.

The new Surface Pro bears a striking resemblance to previous Surface Pro models. The latest one offers up to 16 GB of RAM and a solid-state drive with up to 1TB of storage. And this marks the first-ever quad-core processor in this type of laptop, Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay said at the event.

The Surface Pro 6 includes new Intel eighth-generation processors and are 67 percent more powerful than last year's model, Panay said, with up to 13.5 hours of battery life and an 8MP rear camera. The 12.3-inch device starts at $899.

Unfortunately, as usual, that price still doesn't include the cost of a keyboard required to turn the tablet into a laptop, so expect to pay at least another $100 if you want full notebook functionality.

The new computer comes more than a year after Microsoft announced the Surface Pro -- last year's laptop/computer hybrid. Following that launch, in the fall of last year, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop, the Surface Studio and the Surface Book 2. In July, Microsoft announced a smaller, more affordable version of the Surface Pro computer, called the Surface Go.

On Tuesday Microsoft also announced the Surface Laptop 2, which is a more traditional clamshell laptop with a touchscreen. The new product remains very similar to the original model that came out last year, offering the same 13.5-inch display, but it includes Intel's eighth-generation processors, which delivers an 85 percent performance boost -- along with a quieter keyboard. Microsoft says the battery on the Surface Laptop 2 will last up to 14.5 hours. This product starts at $999.

Both the Surface Laptop 2 and the Surface Pro 6 will be available in a new color called matte black, not just the blue, burgundy and platinum options that were offered before. The insides of the devices will feature the "alcantara" fabric covering that Microsoft has previously used. Microsoft said it's starting to take orders for the two products.

Microsoft also pulled the cover off the Surface Studio 2 all-in-one PC, the successor to the original Surface Studio that first launched in 2016. "More of the high-end graphics you need, more of the brilliant screen," as Panay said. You'll be able to play Xbox games with wireless controllers on the device, whose display spans 28 inches. That size is the same as the original model, but Microsoft has bumped the sixth-generation Intel processors up to eighth-generation ones and is claiming a 50 percent boost in graphics performance, with help from Nvidia silicon. Microsoft is calling the Surface Studio 2 its fastest Surface ever.