Steve Jobs: Here's what most people get wrong about focus

By the '97 conference, Jobs had returned to the company he co-founded to help overhaul production and design. Jobs addressed the core problem the company had faced: its engineers were doing interesting work but that work sent the company in "18 different directions."

"I know some of you spent a lot of time working on stuff that we put a bullet in the head of," he explained at the conference. "I apologize, I feel your pain, but Apple suffered for several years from lousy engineering management."

"We had to decide," he said, "what made sense and what didn't."

He would explain later that year that Apple's ability to execute was really high, but that it was "executing wonderfully on many of the wrong things."

When there's this sort of distraction, said Jobs, "the total is less than the sum of its parts."

This advice is particularly crucial in a work world where nearly every project can seem like a high-priority. Many workers say they feel the need to respond immediately, for example, to every email or Slack message, knowing their real work is getting put on the back burner. Saying 'no' can help anyone re-evaluate priorities, revisit a project's scope and recommit to bigger goals.