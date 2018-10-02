Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tempur Sealy International shares jumped more than 8 percent in after-hours trading following reports that competitor Mattress Firm is preparing to file for bankruptcy. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Mattress Firm could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Mattress Firm has been owned by South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff International Holdings since 2016.

JC Penny stock surged nearly 11 percent in the extended session after the company announced it had appointed Jill Soltau as CEO. Soltau served as CEO of crafts and fabrics retailer Joann Stores since 2015. J.C. Penny had been without a CEO since the sudden departure of Marvin Ellison in May, who left to become CEO of Lowe's.

Epizyme shares fell more than 7 percent in after-hours trading after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock. The terms of the offering have not been announced. The pharmaceutical company plans to use the proceeds to fund "global development and commercialization costs" of its cancer drug.