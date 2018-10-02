Here's a first look at Microsoft's Surface headphones and new Surface computers

These sounded silly at first, but then I checked them out. They're high quality (and should be at $350.) I love that each headphone cup rotates just like a Surface Dial. The one on the left can adjust noise cancellation on the fly — you can drown out the background noise or let it through — and the one on the right adjusts volume.
The sound was, about what I experienced with my Bose QC 35 headphones, but with better noise cancellation controls. Also, it can access Cortana on a PC if you hold the surface of the right headphone for a couple of seconds or say, "Hey Cortana." I was in a loud room so that prompt didn't work, but holding the headphones did activate the voice assistant, and she accurately told me the local weather when I asked.