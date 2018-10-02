Tech

Here's a first look at Microsoft's Surface headphones and new Surface computers

  • Microsoft unveiled a number of new Surface products on Tuesday.
  • CNBC checked out the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Headphones and Surface Studio 2.
Todd Haselton tries Microsoft's new headphones.
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Todd Haselton tries Microsoft's new headphones.

Microsoft announced several new products during a press conference in New York on Tuesday, including a new Surface Pro 6 tablet, the Surface Laptop 2, the Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones.

I had a chance to check out each of them briefly, and here are some initial thoughts:

Surface Pro 6

Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 convertible laptop, which starts at $899.
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 convertible laptop, which starts at $899.

I love Microsoft's Surface products, but on first impression the Surface Pro looks and feels a lot like last year's model. Under the hood, plenty has changed.

The device is 67 percent faster than its predecessor and can manage heat better — so it should be even more reliable. It felt quick, and hopefully the battery will last longer. I love the new black option. The $899 starting price doesn't include a keyboard, which still shocks me.

Until I review one it's hard to recommend this over last year's model, which will probably drop drastically in price.

Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 2, which starts at $999
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 2, which starts at $999

I didn't review last year's model, so this feels pretty new to me. It's awfully nice, more premium than a MacBook Air, and includes a touch screen. Again, I dig the new black color, and I imagine a lot of folks are going to opt for that unless Microsoft only offers it a higher price. At $999, this is a laptop I'd consider buying. The keyboard feels nice, it's super thin and I love the bright and sharp display.

Surface Studio 2

Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 all-in-one PC.
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 all-in-one PC.

The Surface Studio 2 is big, just like the original. I can see Microsoft's idea here: create a huge computer that has some of the same properties of the Surface Pro. You can push the screen up or pull it down and lean over it, giving you all sorts of new use cases that other all-in-one desktops don't offer. But at a starting price over $3,000, I think there's a limited market for it.

Surface Headphones

Microsoft's new headphones
CNBC | Todd Haselton
Microsoft's new headphones

These sounded silly at first, but then I checked them out. They're high quality (and should be at $350.) I love that each headphone cup rotates just like a Surface Dial. The one on the left can adjust noise cancellation on the fly — you can drown out the background noise or let it through — and the one on the right adjusts volume.

The sound was, about what I experienced with my Bose QC 35 headphones, but with better noise cancellation controls. Also, it can access Cortana on a PC if you hold the surface of the right headphone for a couple of seconds or say, "Hey Cortana." I was in a loud room so that prompt didn't work, but holding the headphones did activate the voice assistant, and she accurately told me the local weather when I asked.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
MSFT
---