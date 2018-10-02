Here's a first look at Microsoft's Surface headphones and new Surface computers

I love Microsoft's Surface products, but on first impression the Surface Pro looks and feels a lot like last year's model. Under the hood, plenty has changed.

The device is 67 percent faster than its predecessor and can manage heat better — so it should be even more reliable. It felt quick, and hopefully the battery will last longer. I love the new black option. The $899 starting price doesn't include a keyboard, which still shocks me.

Until I review one it's hard to recommend this over last year's model, which will probably drop drastically in price.