A rare moment of agreement: Trump's White House and Bernie Sanders applaud Amazon's $15 minimum wage

Mark your calendars. On Tuesday, Oct 2, 2018, the Trump White House and Sen. Bernie Sanders found the rare thing they could agree on.

And it had to do with one of President Donald Trump's favorite punching bags, Amazon.

Reacting to Tuesday's move by the e-commerce giant to hike the minimum wage for all its U.S. employees to $15 per hour, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC, "Good for them. I'm in favor of higher wages."

For his part, Sanders said at a Tuesday news conference, "I want to give credit where credit it due."

The Vermont senator, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, has been bashing Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos for making billions and billions of dollars personally and paying his employees low wages.

Sanders last month even went so far as to introduce legislation, called the Bezos Act, to tax corporations for every dollar that their low-wage workers receive in government health-care benefits or food stamps.