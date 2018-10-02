Politics

A rare moment of agreement: Trump's White House and Bernie Sanders applaud Amazon's $15 minimum wage

  • Trump advisor Larry Kudlow says he's "in favor of higher wages." Sen. Bernie Sanders says the move could be a" shot heard around the world."
  • Both President Trump and Sanders have been bashing Amazon and founder Jeff Bezos for months for different reasons.
  • Kudlow says higher wages are "terrific." Sanders says he wants to give Amazon and Bezos "credit where credit it due."
Mark your calendars. On Tuesday, Oct 2, 2018, the Trump White House and Sen. Bernie Sanders found the rare thing they could agree on.

And it had to do with one of President Donald Trump's favorite punching bags, Amazon.

Reacting to Tuesday's move by the e-commerce giant to hike the minimum wage for all its U.S. employees to $15 per hour, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC, "Good for them. I'm in favor of higher wages."

For his part, Sanders said at a Tuesday news conference, "I want to give credit where credit it due."

The Vermont senator, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, has been bashing Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos for making billions and billions of dollars personally and paying his employees low wages.

Sanders last month even went so far as to introduce legislation, called the Bezos Act, to tax corporations for every dollar that their low-wage workers receive in government health-care benefits or food stamps.

However, what Bezos has announced on wages "is not only enormously important for Amazon's hundreds of thousands of employees, it could well be, and I think it will be, a shot heard around the world," Sanders said Tuesday.

Kudlow, director of Trump's National Economic Council, said of the Amazon news: "Higher wages, terrific."

"More people working and prospering ... is not inflationary. It's a good thing not a bad thing," said Kudlow, adding it looks like Bezos made a "business decision," and "he's a pretty good businessman."

Trump has not only taken Amazon to task over taxes he's also directed his ire at Bezos personally as owner of The Washington Post, which the president feels is biased against his administration.

CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.

