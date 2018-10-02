Bonds

US Treasury yields slip ahead of major Fed remarks 

  • Markets around the globe are keeping abreast of trade developments, after news emerged that Canada had joined the U.S. and Mexico in a new trade deal.

U.S. government debt prices posted gains on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 3.052 percent at 5:15 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 3.209 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

While no major economic data is due Tuesday, investors will be turning their attention to the central banking space, as a number of members of the Federal Reserve are due to speak.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver remarks at the 60th NABE annual meeting in Boston. He is expected to comment on the outlook for inflation and employment.

Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles will be in Washington in front of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, where he is set to discuss implementation of the economic growth, regulatory relief and the consumer protection act.

Elsewhere, markets around the globe are keeping abreast of trade developments, after news emerged that Canada had joined the U.S. and Mexico in a new trade deal.

Set to be signed at the end of November, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or "USMCA" for short, will see all three countries compromise on certain trade aspects. More market access will be granted to U.S. dairy farmers, while Canada has agreed to effectively cap automobile exports to the States.

Now investors will be looking to China, to see if Beijing and Washington can find a way to meet eye-to-eye on certain trade elements.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $40 billion in four-week bills.

