US Treasury yields slip ahead of major Fed remarks 

While no major economic data is due Tuesday, investors will be turning their attention to the central banking space, as a number of members of the Federal Reserve are due to speak.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver remarks at the 60th NABE annual meeting in Boston. He is expected to comment on the outlook for inflation and employment.

Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles will be in Washington in front of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, where he is set to discuss implementation of the economic growth, regulatory relief and the consumer protection act.

Elsewhere, markets around the globe are keeping abreast of trade developments, after news emerged that Canada had joined the U.S. and Mexico in a new trade deal.

Set to be signed at the end of November, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or "USMCA" for short, will see all three countries compromise on certain trade aspects. More market access will be granted to U.S. dairy farmers, while Canada has agreed to effectively cap automobile exports to the States.

Now investors will be looking to China, to see if Beijing and Washington can find a way to meet eye-to-eye on certain trade elements.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $40 billion in four-week bills.