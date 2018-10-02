Watch: Trump speaks in Philadelphia at national contractors' convention

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to speak Tuesday at the National Electrical Contractors Association's annual convention in Philadelphia.

Trump will reportedly touch on small business growth and workers' issues in his address to the thousands of electrical contractors, electricians and apprentices gathered from across the U.S.

The president is also likely to take another victory lap after his administration struck a deal over the weekend with Canada and Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

The new agreement, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is intended to focus on rules of origin of autos and U.S. dairy farmers' access to Canada's highly protected dairy market.