While he might be in the business of making people laugh, comedian and actor Kevin Hart's career achievements and financial success are no joke.

"Night School," a movie which Hart, 39, wrote and stars in, topped the domestic box office over the weekend with a whopping $28 million, making it the biggest debut of the year for a broad comedy. On Thursday, fans of the comedian also flocked to New York City's Madison Square Garden in droves for his stand-up performance "Irresponsible." The show, according to Hart, garnered an audience of 18,900 people.

But before Hart was a headliner, he splurged like any sports fan would after her got his first big paycheck at around 24-years-old, he tells CNBC Make It: He bought throwback jerseys.

It didn't matter the sport — he collected "Any and every jersey that was a representation of a great athlete..." Hart says on Thursday while promoting a tiny house he curated with Booking.com in Manhattan, New York.

Hart had jerseys from "Dr. J," aka '70s basketball star Julius Erving; '80s and '90s football players Reggie White and Randall Cunningham; as well as basketball legends Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

"You name it, I had it," Hart tells CNBC Make It. "That's where a bunch of money went."