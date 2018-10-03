Express is the latest retailer to launch a clothing rental service

The sharing economy, made popular with Uber, Lyft and Rent the Runway, is getting more personal than ever with traditional clothing companies offering rentals programs for essential work wear and other fashions.

The Express clothing brand is the third major retailer in less than a year to allow customers to rent its clothing through a new subscription service, following rivals Ann Taylor and New York & Company.

"The consumer who is more interested in access versus ownership is happening across many industries," Express chief customer experience officer Jim Hilt said in an interview with CNBC. "We looked at this evolution and asked, how do we participate?"

Express Style Trial is a new service that allows shoppers to rent three items at any given time for $69.95 a month. Once a user is done with the clothing, the items are shipped back and three more can be rented with unlimited exchanges, similar to the early days of Netflix.

After an order is placed on Express, it takes around two days to process and another two to three days for delivery. Hilt said "a super active user could have 12 different pieces ... going out a month." Renters can cancel the subscription at any time.

Express, Ann Taylor and New York & Co. all use the CaaStle technology and logistics platform to offer subscription rental programs to shoppers. Customers can also buy items after they try them.

Where "Amazon wants to own the customer, own the data and the relationship," CaaStle turns that data over to the retailers, founder and CEO Christine Hunsicker says. "We take an opposite approach. We want to strengthen the retailers' relationship with their customer."