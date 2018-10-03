Health care just posted its best quarter in 5 years, but there's still value to be found says trader

Health care led all sectors in Q3 as investors rotated away from some of the high-flying tech names and into more defensive plays.

The sector gained 14.04% -- its best quarterly performance since Q1 2013 -- and some investors believe the trade is just starting to heat up.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova owns Abbott Laboratories and continues to like it. The pharma giant has nearly doubled in value over the past two years, but Terranova thinks strength in the company's medical devices division will continue to drive the stock higher.