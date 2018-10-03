A 1983 letter written by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh described himself and his Georgetown Preparatory School classmates as "loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us," The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The Times' report comes amid an increasingly tense week on Capitol Hill, as Kavanaugh's advancement toward a confirmation in the Senate has been held up pending an FBI probe into allegations of past sexual misconduct against him.

Christine Blasey Ford, 51, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, said a highly intoxicated Kavanaugh held her down on a bed and tried to undress her at a party in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh, 53, has vehemently denied the allegations against him, telling the Senate committee on Thursday that "I've never sexually assaulted anyone."

Kavanaugh's drinking in high school and college has become a focus for some lawmakers who oppose his candidacy or who are undecided.

On Thursday, Kavanaugh told the Judiciary Committee that he drank beer in high school, but that he never blacked out from drinking.

It was not clear if the postscript, where Kavanaugh references his group of friends as "drunks" was meant in jest. "Advise them to go about 30 miles if ..." the letter continues before the Times' copy is no longer legible.

Kavanaugh wrote the letter to seven friends in advance of a weekend getaway to a beachfront property in Maryland, the Times reported.

"The danger of eviction is great and that would suck because of the money and because this week has big potential. (Interpret as wish.)," Kavanaugh wrote in the letter, according to the Times.

Read the full report from The New York Times.