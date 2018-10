Aston Martin has not announced what other functioning gadgets will be available, though the car in Thunderball had a rear-facing water canon and a boot-stowed jetpack.

The cars will not be road legal (meaning you can't drive them on public roads), which is not uncommon in such circumstances (with the gadgets and all), according to Jalopnik.

The first deliveries of the car will take place in 2020. Aston Martin is working in association with EON Productions, the production company that produces the 007 films, to make the cars.

In July, the actual Aston Martin DB5 featured in "GoldenEye" sold for $2.6 million at an auction in the U.K. The car was purchased by Spyscape, an entertainment company that runs a spy museum in N.Y.C., according to Car and Driver.

