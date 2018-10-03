Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Cloudera shares jumped more than 18 percent and Hortonworks shares surged about 19 percent in after-hours trading after the two software companies announced a merger. The deal would be an all-stock merger of equals, and the companies expect to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2019.

Tilray stock dropped as much as 12 percent in the extended session after the cannabis company announced plans to offer $400 million of convertible notes in a private offering to institutional investors in Canada. The notes will be convertible into common stock or cash, and Tilray plans to use the funds for "general corporate purposes."

Barnes & Noble shares skyrocketed more than 20 percent following news that the board of directors has initiated a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company. The company said in a statement that the decision "follows expressions of interest from multiple parties in making an offer to acquire" Barnes & Noble.