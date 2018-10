Data due Wednesday includes mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP National Employment Report at 8:15 a.m. ET, service purchasing managers' index at 9:45 a.m. ET, and ISM non-manufacturing data at 10 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to appear at The Atlantic Festival in Washington DC on Wednesday, while Governor Lael Brainard will be in Chicago, speaking at the FedPayments Improvement Community Forum.

Elsewhere, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are scheduled to attend the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research/Policy Conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

Meantime, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin is due at the West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference in Charleston; Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at an event in Baltimore; Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is due to speak in Lawrence, Kansas; and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans in London.