US futures rise as fresh economic data looms

U.S. futures appear to be getting a boost from a strong Tuesday session on Wall Street, when the Dow closed up over 120 points, and from a positive session in Europe.

Data due Wednesday includes mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP National Employment Report at 8:15 a.m. ET, service purchasing managers' index at 9:45 a.m. ET, and ISM non-manufacturing data at 10 a.m. ET.

A slew of Federal Reserve members are due to speak Wednesday, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to appear at The Atlantic Festival in Washington DC. Another important speech will come from Governor Lael Brainard, who will be in Chicago at the FedPayments Improvement Community Forum.

On the corporate front, Acuity Brands, Lennar and Pier 1 Imports are all due to publish their latest earnings updates.

Elsewhere, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to take part in a moderated discussion at The Economic Club of Chicago (ECC).