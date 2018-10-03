US Markets

US futures rise as fresh economic data looms

  • Data due Wednesday includes mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP National Employment Report at 8:15 a.m. ET, service purchasing managers' index at 9:45 a.m. ET, and ISM non-manufacturing data at 10 a.m. ET.
  • On the corporate front, Acuity Brands, Lennar and Pier 1 Imports are all due to publish their latest earnings updates.

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher ahead of Wednesday's open.

Around 5:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 38 points, indicating a higher open of 59.06 points. Futures on the S&P 500 were indicating a slightly higher open of 5.97 points, while Nasdaq futures signaled an upbeat open of 16.72 points.

519466061CC012_Markets_Stab
Carl Court | Getty Images

U.S. futures appear to be getting a boost from a strong Tuesday session on Wall Street, when the Dow closed up over 120 points, and from a positive session in Europe.

Data due Wednesday includes mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP National Employment Report at 8:15 a.m. ET, service purchasing managers' index at 9:45 a.m. ET, and ISM non-manufacturing data at 10 a.m. ET.

A slew of Federal Reserve members are due to speak Wednesday, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to appear at The Atlantic Festival in Washington DC. Another important speech will come from Governor Lael Brainard, who will be in Chicago at the FedPayments Improvement Community Forum.

On the corporate front, Acuity Brands, Lennar and Pier 1 Imports are all due to publish their latest earnings updates.

Elsewhere, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to take part in a moderated discussion at The Economic Club of Chicago (ECC).

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Elsewhere, investors are keeping abreast of political developments. While the news that Canada agreed a new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) — on Sunday has lifted market sentiment, investors remain on edge over the ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China.

Meantime, investors will be keeping a close eye on the U.S. administration. On Tuesday, it emerged that New York state tax officials were looking into allegations, detailed in The New York Times, about President Donald Trump and his family's business dealings.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DJIA
---
S&P 500
---
NASDAQ
---
SPY
---
QQQ
---
DIA
---
IVV
---