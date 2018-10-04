Cramer's lightning round: Kratos' stock rally proved the haters wrong   

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions: "This is a very interesting one. We recommended it. We got a lot of hate mail, a lot of hate-tweets. A lot of people felt I didn't know what I was talking about. Well, the stock has been just a huge overachiever, but at this price, don't need it. Not going to push it here. We prefer to be in Raytheon. This is the cheapest defense stock. Why? Not dependent on U.S. buying. It's much more of an international play. They buy Patriot missiles as a way to placate our president."

Anheuser-Busch InBev: "Listen to me and listen good: We do not want Anheuser-Busch. What we want is Constellation Brands, STZ, and I mean it. Really, partner, you've got to be in STZ. That's the one that's going higher."

Alteryx, Inc.: "It's up more than 100 percent. It's almost like I should institute some rules. If it's up more than 100 percent, we kind of let it cool. I'd say this one is one of those that I talked about at the top of the show — 7 to 10 percent pullback, totally realistic. Let it happen and then do a little picking."

Walker & Dunlop: "It doesn't have a good yield. It is an inexpensive stock, but I have no edge. We liked CBRE for a while. That's OK. But it just doesn't have what it takes right here. It just doesn't."

Johnson Controls International: "Johnson Controls is problematic. A series of bad quarters, a new CEO, new guy comes in after that, not demonstrably successful yet. We need to see more. The proof is in the pudding and we don't have any proof yet. I don't like this industrial. It's one of the few industrials that I'm just not a backer of."

Nektar Therapeutics: "I think it's a great spec. It's got a big pipeline of drugs. You know, look, the speculative stocks aren't working that well right now, but I don't want to sell the stock here. I think that would be a big mistake."

Align Technologies: "Align Technologies is Invisalign. This is a stock everybody knows I like. It's up 60 percent. It's only down a few percent from its high. This stock is too hot. If this goes to $335, $340, buy, buy, buy. Staged buys; nothing aggressive. We don't know how long this [sell-off] is going to last."