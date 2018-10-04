Popeyes is serving chicken wings dipped in champagne and 24 karat gold flakes 

To celebrate its 3,000th restaurant opening, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, a popular fried chicken fast-food chain with locations across the country, is going highbrow with its boneless chicken wings. Thursday only, it's hand-battering the wings in champagne then coating them in 24 karat, edible gold flakes. The 24 Karat Champagne Wings will be served in select locations for $5.

The 24-Karat Champagne Wings, part of Popeyes' Boneless Wing Bash, includes six boneless wings, a choice of side dish and a biscuit.

The dish is being served at four locations: 868 C E Grand Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey (the site of Popeyes' 3,000th location opened in August); 75 Lexington Avenue in New York City, New York; 621 Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana; and 1005 North Magnolia Boulevard in Anaheim, California.

Edible gold food is a trend, according to Quartzy.

In New York City, The Ainsworth restaurant added 24-karat gold dusted wings to its menu earlier this year, according to USA Today. In addition in Manhattan: The Westin New York at Times Square served a $1,000 bagel with gold flakes in 2017; Serendipity 3 makes not only a $214 grilled cheese with gold but also a $1,000 "Golden Opulence Sundae"; and Industry Kitchen served a $2,000 pizza with gold as a topping.

Outside of New York, Sonny's BBQ, located in eight Southern states, offered a special rack of ribs coated in edible gold flakes, gold dust and infused white truffle salt as part of a sweepstakes in July, and Grand Velas Los Cabos resort makes its $25,000 taco with a gold-infused corn tortilla.

Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International acquired Popeyes for $1.8 billion in 2017.

