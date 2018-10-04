Theresa May's plan to end austerity in the UK is surprisingly good, Jim O'Neill says

When British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed Conservative Party members on the final day of her party's annual conference Wednesday, everyone wanted to know what she thought about Brexit.
But it was May's pledges to "end austerity" that were her most interesting — and timely — comments, according to economist heavyweight Jim O'Neill.
"I'm surprised I'm going to say it, but what I caught of the prime minister's closing speech, she positively surprised me," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.
Speaking to Tory delegates Wednesday, May focused on repairing party unity, Brexit and, of course, made obligatory attacks on the oppositional Labour Party. But she also declared an "end to austerity."
"A decade after the financial crash, people need to know that the austerity it led to is over and that their hard work has paid off," May said.