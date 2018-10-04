Theresa May's plan to end austerity in the UK is surprisingly good, Jim O'Neill says

O'Neill is best known for coining the phrase BRICS, referring to the emerging market economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. But he is no stranger to the U.K. government, having served briefly as a treasury minister in former Prime Minister David Cameron's government, charged with overseeing a boost to the economy in the north of England.

Cameron, who campaigned for Britain to remain in the European Union, resigned the day after the Brexit vote, but O'Neill stayed on as May took the reins, only to step down in September 2016 amid rumored tensions with the prime minister over her approach to China.

May's rival and Brexit critic, former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, shared his vision of a post-Brexit Britain on Tuesday, during a speech in which he said the government should be cutting taxes to stimulate investment.

O'Neill said ideas like that were out of "cloud cuckoo land" and were not in keeping with public feeling about the economy, including dismay at seeing corporate profits rise while wage growth remains muted, for instance.

"We've had many countries trying to lower corporate tax rate for the past decade, but one common theme across every Group of Seven country's expansion is that investment never goes up," he said.

"All it does is artificially boost the ability of companies to go on a borrowing spree to buy back their own shares and… reporting never-ending rising profits at the same time of never-rising wages is feeding the core of why many normal human beings are pretty cheesed off with life.

"So why say May's speech slightly surprised me in a positive sense is that somebody's obviously got her antenna going again for her to be sensitive to that."