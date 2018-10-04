China respects others' trade secrets — unless it wants something, experts say

The lack of intellectual property protections is one of U.S. President Donald Trump's major complaints about China.
With the world's two biggest economies fighting each other in a trade war, Beijing points to statistics showing it respects the rights of international firms. But experts say the country still wields its state-controlled legal system to take whatever trade secrets it wants for its own companies.
That's an opinion shared by the United States and the European Union, which contend that China's system can force companies to give up their technological or trade secrets if they want to do any business in the country. And that's not even accounting for the allegations of outright intellectual property theft, which detractors say is rampant in China.
In a March report, the Office of the United States Trade Representative pointed to longstanding and "numerous IP protection problems" in China, including forced technology transfers and the theft of trade secrets. Meanwhile, the EU, in a February report, cited issues including requirements for "the disclosure of business information when trying to enter the Chinese market" such as in joint ventures.