US Treasury yields jump ahead of more Fed remarks

In the previous session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its highest level since July 2011, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond reached the highest it's been since October 2014.

The yields surged on Wednesday following data that showed that private payrolls rose by 230,000 in September, according to ADP and Moody's Analytics, which far surpassed the 168,000 jobs in August. Meantime, the ISM non-manufacturing index jumped to 61.6 last month, its highest level since 2008, when the index was established.

The sharp rise in rates and recent comments from the Federal Reserve put markets on edge Thursday, with domestic and international equity markets trading lower. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank had a long way to go before interest rates hit neutral, suggesting to markets that more hikes could be on the horizon.

On Thursday, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10 a.m. ET. September's nonfarm payrolls data is due out Friday morning.

In central banking news, Vice Chairman Randal Quarles will be in St. Louis, Missouri, where he is due to attend the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research/Policy Conference.