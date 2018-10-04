Bonds

US Treasury yields jump ahead of more Fed remarks

  • In the previous session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its highest level since July 2011, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond reached the highest it's been since October 2014.
  • On Thursday, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. government debt prices fell into the red on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 3.219 percent at 5:50 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the black at 3.378 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Symbol
Yield
  
Change
%Change
US 3-MO
---
US 1-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
US 10-YR
---
US 30-YR
---

In the previous session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its highest level since July 2011, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond reached the highest it's been since October 2014.

The yields surged on Wednesday following data that showed that private payrolls rose by 230,000 in September, according to ADP and Moody's Analytics, which far surpassed the 168,000 jobs in August. Meantime, the ISM non-manufacturing index jumped to 61.6 last month, its highest level since 2008, when the index was established.

The sharp rise in rates and recent comments from the Federal Reserve put markets on edge Thursday, with domestic and international equity markets trading lower. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank had a long way to go before interest rates hit neutral, suggesting to markets that more hikes could be on the horizon.

On Thursday, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10 a.m. ET. September's nonfarm payrolls data is due out Friday morning.

In central banking news, Vice Chairman Randal Quarles will be in St. Louis, Missouri, where he is due to attend the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research/Policy Conference.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Elsewhere, investors around the globe are keeping abreast of any fresh trade news, as the tit-for-tat trade war between Washington and Beijing shows no signs of alleviating. On Sunday, Canada joined a new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico; the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is expected to be signed by the end of November.

No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury; however, the size of four separate bills, two notes and one bond will be announced during the session.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
US 10-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
AGG
---
BND
---