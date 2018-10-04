US Markets

US futures sharply drop as rising rates put investors on edge 

  • In the previous session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its highest level since July 2011, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond reached the highest it's been since October 2014.
  • On Thursday, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. stock index futures fell deep into the red ahead of Thursday's open.

Around 5:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 139 points, indicating a lower open of -106.39 points. Futures on the S&P 500 were indicating a lower open of -15.66 points, while Nasdaq futures signaled a downbeat open of -54.18 points.

Jewel Samad | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. futures are following the negative sentiment seen in markets overseas, as investors around the world become jittery over rising rates.

The yields surged on Wednesday following new data that showed that private payrolls rose by 230,000 in September, according to ADP and Moody's Analytics, which far surpassed the 168,000 jobs in August.

The sharp rise in rates and recent comments from the Federal Reserve put markets on edge Thursday, with domestic and international equity markets trading lower. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank had a long way to go before interest rates hit neutral, suggesting to markets that more hikes could be on the horizon.

On Thursday, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10 a.m. ET. September's nonfarm payrolls data is due out Friday morning.

In central banking news, Vice Chairman Randal Quarles will be in St. Louis, Missouri, where he is expected to attend the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research/Policy Conference.

In corporate news, Constellation Brands and Costco are scheduled to publish earnings.

Elsewhere, investors around the globe are keeping abreast of any fresh trade news, as the tit-for-tat trade war between Washington and Beijing shows no signs of alleviating. On Sunday, Canada joined a new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico; the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is expected to be signed by the end of November.

Markets will continue to follow reports surrounding the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that a procedural vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation could take place as early as Friday, despite the nominee facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, a spokesperson said that the White House had obtained the FBI's report on the agency's findings on the Kavanaugh allegations, Reuters reported.

