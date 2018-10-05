Tokyo Olympics cost for national government now reportedly estimated at 7 times budget

The 2020 Olympics and Paralympics — to be held in Tokyo, Japan — are estimated to cost the national government seven times more than what was originally budgeted, Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reported on Friday.

Hosting the mega-events would cost Japan's national government 801.1 billion yen ($7.03 billion), the report said, citing the country's Board of Audit. That's the agency that reviews government expenditure.

Japan, the world's third-largest economy, had earlier estimated that the games would cost the central authority around 112.7 billion yen, according to the report.

Hosting the Olympics has become an expensive venture, and a number of past hosts — Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and Russia's Sochi, for example — went into debt after overshooting their budgets.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics are estimated to cost Japan's national government seven times more than what was originally budgeted.