Asia markets set for lower open after decline on Wall Street overnight

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 200.91 points to 26,627.48, while the S&P 500 slid by 0.8 percent to 2,901.61. The Nasdaq Composite saw its largest daily drop since Jun. 25, as it fell by 1.8 percent to 7,879.51.

Amid the stock moves on Wall Street, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield touched its highest level since May 2011, crossing the 3.2 percent mark.

The sudden rise in yields came on the back of positive U.S. private payrolls data for September on Wednesday, while the Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index also reached a record level. On the same day, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at more rate hikes in the future by the U.S. central bank, after he said it was a "long way" from neutral on interest rates.

In other news, the spillover from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war appeared to continue during a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday.

In an address at Washington's Hudson Institute, Pence accused China of "malign influence and interference" as it sought to sway the elections against the Republicans in retaliation for President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The vice president's comments follow Trump's own accusations of Beijing attempting to meddle in the upcoming midterm elections.

Neither Trump nor Pence has provided hard evidence of the alleged meddling, while China rejected the president's claims from late September.

In currency news, the U.S. dollar index which tracks the greenback against a basket of peers was at 95.751 as of 7:11 a.m. HK/SIN, off its lows from yesterday.

The Japanese yen was largely flat at 113.85 against the dollar, while the Australian dollar firmed at $0.7075, as of 7:12 a.m. HK/SIN.

Here is a look at some of the economic data being released in the trading day ahead:

Philippines — Inflation for September at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

Australia — Retail sales for August at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Malaysia — Trade data for August at 12:00 p.m. HK/SIN.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this report.