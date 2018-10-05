While health care has been a key issue on the campaign trail, one California political analyst suggests Rohrabacher may have another reason for trying to change the focus: ties to the Kremlin that are not playing well in his district. Russia once viewed Rohrabacher as an intelligence source and gave him a code name, The New York Times reported last November.

"Congressman Rohrabacher is responding to the fact that he's at risk for several reasons," said veteran political analyst Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a professor of the practice of public policy communication at the University of Southern California.



She added, "He wants to change the debate. He wants to change the focus from 'Putin's favorite congressman' to 'I'm one of you — and I'm with you' — and 'I'm not with the Republicans who want to take health care away.'"

Rohrabacher claimed once to have arm-wrestled with Vladimir Putin in the early 1990s, prior to Putin becoming the Russian president.

There have even been jokes among top House leaders about Rohrabacher's pro-Russia sympathies.



Back in mid-2016, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Californian, privately joked with colleagues: "There's two people, I think, Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump," according to The Washington Post.

With a month to go before the November election, Rohrabacher and Rouda are in a virtual tie, with each having 48 percent, according to a poll out Thursday that was conducted for the Los Angeles Times by the University of California at Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies. The poll found 10 percent of registered Republicans and 45 percent of undecided voters were less likely to vote for Rohrabacher because of his Russian ties.

"Dana Rohrabacher's latest campaign ad on pre-existing conditions is a bold-faced lie," said Jack d'Annibale, a spokesman for Rouda. He said Rohrabacher voted more than a dozen times to get rid of protections for pre-existing conditions under Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act. He contends the congressman "misled constituents by proclaiming that the House GOP health plan supports protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions."



Dale Neugebauer, a spokesman for the Rohrabacher campaign, responded by emailing a link to a USA Today opinion piece the congressman wrote last year about his approach on covering pre-existing medical conditions. He also maintained that the congressman "has consistently supported protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions."



Rohrabacher once called Obamacare "disastrous." Rouda, meantime, has called Obamacare "a great program" and wants Medicare to be available for all residents.



The pre-existing conditions ad featuring Rohrabacher's daughter is running on cable and launched Saturday. His campaign said the ad marks his first general election ad.

The Rouda campaign ran an ad earlier this year that focused on Rohrabacher's connections to Putin, and several Democratic PACs also have run digital and other ads along the same lines. It includes Red to Blue California PAC's parody ad last month that features an image of Putin with a mock Russian Federation endorsement of Rohrabacher.



Rohrabacher has defended Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula. He also met in 2015 with Maria Butina, who this summer was arrested by the FBI and accused of being a Russian spy. Politico reported that he called the charge against her "bogus."

— CNBC'sJacob Pramuk contributed to this article.