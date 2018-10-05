China and the United States have competed for years economically, and China is expected to pass the United States in GDP in the coming years to become the world's largest economy. An escalating trade war is being fought between the two countries as Trump wants to eliminate America's trade deficit. Further fueling the feud is a deep divide between how China and the United States think about the relationships between government, national security and economic security, said Derek Scissors, resident scholar and China expert at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute.

Scissors said he couldn't vouch for the specific details in the Bloomberg report, but it is consistent with the general concerns he has been hearing about for some time. "This is a tough situation, because big corporations are never going to admit it," he said, adding, "It would be more surprising if the Chinese didn't try to do something like this than if they did."

The American Enterprise Institute China expert said he spoke with administration officials in November 2016 during discussions about the start of an investigation of China's policies for tech transfer and intellectual property, called a Section 301 investigation, and attendees specifically brought up the threat of China using the supply chain to steal trade secrets from American tech companies or importers. Chinese trade-secret theft is not new, he said, but the methods outlined in the Bloomberg piece are, though it makes sense, as Chinese methods are growing more complex over time.

"The fundamental clash here between the U.S. and China comes from the fact that China is not a market economy," Scissors said.

The United States draws a sharp distinction between government and business interests, and its people are often deeply skeptical of Uncle Sam interfering with corporations. Historically, Scissors said, the United States has looked at national and economic security as separate domains, and there's no incentive or even mechanism by which the government would take action to help American businesses or hurt foreign competitors.

"We've always thought if you're spying on their government or their military, that's normal, but spying on their companies — oh, that's cheating," Scissors said.

For China, on the other hand, anything goes.

"Their government works hand in hand with their companies all the time," he said. "That's absolutely standard practice in China, and it would be bizarre if they didn't do that."