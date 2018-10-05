Markets

European markets lower after US Treasury yields hit multi-year highs; Dankse Bank tumbles 8%

  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 dipped around 0.3 percent during early morning deals, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.
  • Danske Bank fell more than 8 percent on news it faces a U.S. criminal investigation into a 200 billion euro ($230.1 billion) money laundering scandal at its Estonian branch. Denmark's biggest bank has lost a third of its value so far this year.
  • Market focus is largely attuned to a sell-off in U.S. bond yields, after robust economic data exacerbated concerns about inflation and the risk of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes.
European markets open mixed after US Treasury yields hit multi-year highs
European markets open mixed after US Treasury yields hit multi-year highs   

European stocks were lower Friday morning, as investors awaited a key jobs report after benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to a fresh seven-year high.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dipped around 0.3 percent during early morning deals, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
Volume
FTSE
---
DAX
---
CAC
---
IBEX 35
---

Europe's basic resources stocks were the worst performers Friday morning, down around 1.5 percent amid heightened global trade war fears. Vice President Mike Pence accused China of "malign" efforts to undermine President Donald Trump on Thursday, prompting Beijing to respond by saying his remarks were "unwarranted" and "slandered" the Asian giant.

Washington and Beijing's political sparring marks the latest escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies, with global investors increasingly concerned about an ongoing trade conflict. Basic resources stocks — with their heavy exposure to China — led the losses in Europe on Friday. Antofagasta, Arcelormittal and Anglo American were all trading more than 2.5 percent lower.

Looking at individual stocks, Denmark's Danske Bank tumbled to the bottom of the European benchmark shortly after the opening bell. The Copenhagen-listed stock fell more than 8 percent on news it faces a U.S. criminal investigation into a 200 billion euro ($230.1 billion) money laundering scandal at its Estonian branch. Denmark's biggest bank has lost a third of its value so far this year.

Meanwhile, Britain's Hammerson surged towards the top of the index, up more than 5 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its stock recommendation to "outperform" from "underperform."

Bond yields

Market focus is largely attuned to a sell-off in U.S. bond yields, after robust economic data exacerbated concerns about inflation and the risk of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note surged to a seven-year high of 3.232 percent overnight, following strong data released in the previous session. It comes ahead of September's payrolls report, scheduled for release on Friday, with investors set to scour the report for signs of wage growth.

In Asia, stocks wobbled after U.S. bond yields surged to multi-year highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, dipped 0.3 percent on Friday.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAL
---
MT
---
ANTO
---
DANSKE
---
HMSO
---
STOXX600
---
DAX
---
CAC
---
FTSE
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...