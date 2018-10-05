European markets lower after US Treasury yields hit multi-year highs; Dankse Bank tumbles 8%

Europe's basic resources stocks were the worst performers Friday morning, down around 1.5 percent amid heightened global trade war fears. Vice President Mike Pence accused China of "malign" efforts to undermine President Donald Trump on Thursday, prompting Beijing to respond by saying his remarks were "unwarranted" and "slandered" the Asian giant.

Washington and Beijing's political sparring marks the latest escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies, with global investors increasingly concerned about an ongoing trade conflict. Basic resources stocks — with their heavy exposure to China — led the losses in Europe on Friday. Antofagasta, Arcelormittal and Anglo American were all trading more than 2.5 percent lower.

Looking at individual stocks, Denmark's Danske Bank tumbled to the bottom of the European benchmark shortly after the opening bell. The Copenhagen-listed stock fell more than 8 percent on news it faces a U.S. criminal investigation into a 200 billion euro ($230.1 billion) money laundering scandal at its Estonian branch. Denmark's biggest bank has lost a third of its value so far this year.

Meanwhile, Britain's Hammerson surged towards the top of the index, up more than 5 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its stock recommendation to "outperform" from "underperform."