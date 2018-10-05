Key Republican Jeff Flake will support Kavanaugh's confirmation barring big changes

Key moments from Brett Kavanaugh's and Christine Blasey Ford's Senate testimony 10:19 AM ET Fri, 28 Sept 2018 | 05:08

The confirmation process stalled after last-minute accusations of sexual misconduct, which he angrily denied before a Senate panel last week. His forceful rebuttals and talk of a Democratic plot against him led some Republican to express concerns about his temperament and independence.

Many GOP senators, including Flake, said the results of the additional FBI probe into the allegations did not give any more corroboration of the claims. Democrats argued the investigation was not thorough.

If the GOP confirms the 53-year-old Kavanaugh to the lifetime position, it will likely lock down a conservative majority on the top U.S. court for decades.

After the procedural vote, Murkowski said "it may just be that in my view he's not the right man for the court at this time," according to NBC News.

Manchin, running for re-election this year in a state President Donald Trump carried by more than 40 percentage points, faces pressure at home to back Kavanaugh.

Collins said she plans to announce her decision Friday afternoon.

