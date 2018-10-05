Key Republican Jeff Flake will support Kavanaugh's confirmation barring big changes

Sen. Jeff Flake, who dramatically forced an extra FBI background check into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh last week, plans to support the appeals judge's final confirmation "unless something big changes."
The Arizona Republican made the announcement Friday, shortly after he voted to advance the judge's nomination to a final vote. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, opposed the procedural measure.
The other undecided senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted to advance Kavanaugh's nomination on Friday. However, they could take a different stance on his final confirmation vote, which is expected to be held Saturday.