Restaurant stocks poised to go higher but beware of rising employment costs, says Piper Jaffray

There is "no doubt" restaurant stocks are going higher, according to Nicole Miller Regan, senior restaurant analyst for Piper Jaffray.

"It's the year of the restaurant," she told CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Friday.

"We have fewer restaurant stocks, creating scarcity value," she added. "The second thing is we have balanced supply and demand. So sales performance has gone from negative to positive."