Hong Kong rejects visa renewal for Financial Times journalist

Hong Kong has refused to renew the work visa of a Financial Times journalist after he presided over a speech at the local foreign press club by a politician advocating independence from China for the former British colony.

The Financial Times, in an emailed statement to CNBC on Friday, said "no reason has been given for the rejection."

Victor Mallet, Asia news editor for the British-based, Japanese-owned paper, chaired the event in August at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Hong Kong in his capacity as a vice president of the institution.

The speech on Aug. 14 by Andy Chan Ho-tin of the now banned Hong Kong National Party and a question-and-answer session that followed drew condemnation from mainland Chinese and Hong Kong authorities, who had called for it to be cancelled.

"This is the first time we have encountered this situation in Hong Kong," the Financial Times said.

The Hong Kong government in a statement said that it would not comment on individual cases.

"In handling each application, the Immigration Department acts in accordance with the laws and prevailing policies, and decides whether to approve or refuse the application after careful consideration of individual circumstances of each case," the statement said.