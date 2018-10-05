Daymond John says this is how he psyches out Mark Cuban on 'Shark Tank'

When it comes time to strike a deal, the stars of ABC's "Shark Tank" are often out for blood. They invest their own cash on the show, so with "Shark Tank" businesses like Plated, Benjilock and Ring selling for hundreds of millions or even a billion dollars, it gets competitive.

"Shark Tank" investor Daymond John recently revealed he has strategies for throwing the other Sharks off their game.

"The best way to steal deals from my fellow sharks is to mentally shake them up prior to the pitch," John wrote on LinkedIn in mid-September while shooting season 10 of the show, which premieres Sunday.

"For example, I tell @lorigreinershark [Lori Greiner] stupid dad jokes to keep her giggling while we're negotiating. I annoy @mcuban [Mark Cuban] with Lil Day Day while he is trying to send out important emails." The post, which has since racked up over 235,000 views and nearly 400 comments, was accompanied by a video of John on-set, attempting to distract a visibly annoyed Cuban with "Lil Day Day," a small puppet or doll that looks like John.

For Cuban's part, he tells CNBC Make It he's not buying it: "Lol. We have fun. But he never gets a deal from me."