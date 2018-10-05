Mattress Firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday and is expected to close a little more than 200 stores as soon as the next few days.

The largest mattress retailer in the U.S. has roughly 3,500 locations today. It hopes to restructure its business in bankruptcy court and get out of many unwanted leases. The company said it plans to close roughly 700 of its stores in total, and hopes to complete a prepackaged restructuring within 45 to 60 days.

The retailer, now owned by Steinhoff International Holdings, amassed a huge footprint across the country when it bought rival Sleepy's for $780 million in 2015.

As start-ups like Casper and Purple have entered the mattress market, slashing prices on inventory and gearing their marketing campaigns toward younger generations, Mattress Firm has struggled to compete. Amazon also just recently started selling a foam mattress under its in-house brand, AmazonBasics, that retails for as little as $130.

The Mattress Firm closures will add to the glut of storefronts that now sit vacant across the U.S. Casper, meanwhile, says it wants to open 200 locations within the next three years.

Here's the full list of Mattress Firm stores about to close (Store #, Address, City, State):

— Reporting by Lauren Thomas. Data visualization by John Schoen.