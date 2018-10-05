Retail

Mattress Firm is about to close more than 200 stores — here's a map of where they are

Mattress Firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday and is expected to close a little more than 200 stores as soon as the next few days.

The largest mattress retailer in the U.S. has roughly 3,500 locations today. It hopes to restructure its business in bankruptcy court and get out of many unwanted leases. The company said it plans to close roughly 700 of its stores in total, and hopes to complete a prepackaged restructuring within 45 to 60 days.

The retailer, now owned by Steinhoff International Holdings, amassed a huge footprint across the country when it bought rival Sleepy's for $780 million in 2015.

As start-ups like Casper and Purple have entered the mattress market, slashing prices on inventory and gearing their marketing campaigns toward younger generations, Mattress Firm has struggled to compete. Amazon also just recently started selling a foam mattress under its in-house brand, AmazonBasics, that retails for as little as $130.

The Mattress Firm closures will add to the glut of storefronts that now sit vacant across the U.S. Casper, meanwhile, says it wants to open 200 locations within the next three years.

Here's the full list of Mattress Firm stores about to close (Store #, Address, City, State):

  1. 035007, 1817 Cherokee Ave SW Cullman AL
  2. 081001, 3683 Airport Blvd Mobile AL
  3. 029135, 2780 W Chandler Blvd #7 Chandler AZ
  4. 029097, 7230 W Ray Rd Chandler AZ
  5. 029070, 1754 S. Greenfield Rd. ste. 103 Mesa AZ
  6. 029140, 1335 S Alma School Rd, Ste 101 Mesa AZ
  7. 029022, 14900 N. Pima Road, Ste. 101 Scottsdale AZ
  8. 029141, 14601 North Scottsdale Rd, Ste 125 Scottsdale AZ
  9. 029123, 10340 North Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale AZ
  10. 029124, 4455 S. Rural Rd Tempe AZ
  11. 029103, 9860 lower Buckeye Road, Ste F-100 Tolleson AZ
  12. 062008, 5545 E Broadway Tucson AZ
  13. 504013, 2100 Panama Lane Bakersfield CA
  14. 504015, 467 East Shaw Ave Fresno CA
  15. 504010, 1414 R Street Merced CA
  16. 503031, 9095 Central Ave Montclair CA
  17. 503015, 25125 Madison Ave Ste 103 Murrieta CA
  18. 503044, 109 S Las Posas Road, Ste 101 San Marcos CA
  19. 003008, 2525 Arapahoe Ave, Ste. E20 Boulder CO
  20. 003058, 570 Zang St, Ste B Broomfield CO
  21. 115007, 1785 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Colorado Springs CO
  22. 003032, 356 East Harmony Rd 6A Fort Collins CO
  23. 003047, 10460 West Colfax Ave Lakewood CO
  24. 003064, 7205 W Colfax Avenue , Ste 100 Lakewood CO
  25. 131005, 990 Airport Road Rifle CO
  26. 003054, 10398 Reed St. 200 Westminster CO
  27. 160001, 927 West Main Street Branford CT
  28. 165001, 99 Farmington Avenue Bristol CT
  29. 165019, 3475 Berlin Turnpike Newington CT
  30. 158010, 575 Boston Post Road Route 1 Orange CT
  31. 160021, 9 Fieldstone Commons Tolland CT
  32. 165004, 1055 Silas Dean Highway Wethersfield CT
  33. 052087, 3520 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale FL
  34. 016044, 6337 Roosevelt Blvd, Ste 1 Jacksonville FL
  35. 025090, 919 Lakeland Park Center DR #370 Lakeland FL
  36. 052035, 7703 West Flager Street., Ste. B Miami FL
  37. 052042, 14200 SW 8th St. Suites 103 thru 106 Miami FL
  38. 053060, 7067 Narcoosee Rd. Orlando FL
  39. 081004, 5048 Bayou Blvd Pensacola FL
  40. 053013, 695 Towne Center Blvd Sanford FL
  41. 052122, 1970 NW Federal Highway Stuart FL
  42. 065014, 1814 West Tennessee Street Tallahassee FL
  43. 007106, 7601 North Point Parkway, #A Alpharetta GA
  44. 033017, 2907 Washington Rd. Bld 4-402 Augusta GA
  45. 057007, 3045 North Dug Gap Road SW Dalton GA
  46. 067009, 4696 Log Cabin Drive, Ste A Macon GA
  47. 007058, 1290 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta GA
  48. 82007, 16375 N. Merchant Way Nampa ID
  49. 119017, 786 Randall Road Algonquin IL
  50. 119164 349 E Rand Road Arlington Heights IL
  51. 119175, 2365 N Farnsworth Avenue Aurora IL
  52. 119071, 4300 E. New York St. - Suite A Aurora IL
  53. 119077, 1569 N. State Route 50 Bourbonnais IL
  54. 119149, 7550 Broadview Village Square, Ste 7600C Broadview IL
  55. 119103, 1330 S Torrence Calumet City IL
  56. 119007, 2000 N. Clybourne Ave. Chicago IL
  57. 119132, 2121 N. Clybourn Ave. Chicago IL
  58. 119173, 4840 N Pulaski Road Chicago IL
  59. 119242, 4805 W Irving Park Road Chicago IL
  60. 119024, 9935-51 S. Ridgeland Avenue Chicago Ridge IL
  61. 119196, 1710 Sherman Avenue Evanston IL
  62. 119027, 1749 S. Randall Road Geneva IL
  63. 119279, 4650 Hoffman Blvd Hoffman Estates IL
  64. 119155, 4600 Hoffman Blvd Hoffman Estates IL
  65. 119123, 9 East Golf Road Hoffman Estates IL
  66. 018050, 2703 W. Deyoung Street Ste. B Marion IL
  67. 119119, 1413 W. North Ave Melrose Park IL
  68. 119134, 2 East Rand Road Mount Prospect Mount Prospect IL
  69. 119030, 2320 E. Lincoln Highway #109 New Lenox IL
  70. 119148, 2405 Lincoln Highway New Lenox IL
  71. 119235, 1600 West 16th Street Suite T23 Oak Brook IL
  72. 119113, 2326 Route 34 Oswego IL
  73. 119108, 2317 S. Route 59 Plainfield IL
  74. 119012, 100B E. Golf Road Schaumburg IL
  75. 119273, 9240 Skokie Blvd Skokie IL
  76. 119034, 310 Randall Road South Elgin IL
  77. 119265, 1137 S Mannheim Rd Westchester IL
  78. 119254, 10412 Indianapolis Blvd Highland IN
  79. 021022, 4335 East 82nd Street, Ste 107 Indianapolis IN
  80. 119089, 25 US Route 41 Schererville IN
  81. 009030, 15830 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Shawnee KS
  82. 114013, 11747 East Kellog Drive Wichita KS
  83. 114001, 6836 West Kellogg Wichita KS
  84. 114009, 438 S. Rock Road Wichita KS
  85. 006035, 4139 Fort Campbell Blvd Hopkinsville KY
  86. 022015, 4100 General DeGaulle Dr., Ste. 1 New Orleans LA
  87. 173025, 205 Huttleson Avenue Unit #50 Fairhaven MA
  88. 173027, 388 Patriot Place Foxboro MA
  89. 154005, 1081 Washington Street Newton MA
  90. 181010, 172 North King Street Route 5 Northampton MA
  91. 157017, 57 Andrew Avenue Wayland MA
  92. 157018, 174 Littleton Road Westford MA
  93. 152026, 1016 Beards Hill Road Suite K Aberdeen MD
  94. 152023, 7911 Belair Road Baltimore MD
  95. 152050, 1625 Fleet Street Baltimore MD
  96. 152069, 1445 Rock Spring Road Bel Air MD
  97. 152027, 6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite P Catonsville MD
  98. 179023, 22750 Newcut Road Suite D1 Clarksburg MD
  99. 152062, 1170 West Patrick St Frederick MD
  100. 152033, 3531 Washington Blvd Halethorpe MD
  101. 179086, 1701 Rockville Pike Suite A14 Rockville MD
  102. 152057, 912C Taylor Avenue Towson MD
  103. 152064, 6666 Security Blvd-STE 17-20 Woodlawn MD
  104. 104008, 2049 West Grand River Avenue Okemos MI
  105. 080042, 2556 1st Street South Willmar MN
  106. 018036, 14169 Manchester Road, Suite C Ballwin MO
  107. 009041, 12344 US 71 Highway Grandview MO
  108. 018039, 1142 S. Brentwood Boulevard Richmond Heights MO
  109. 017013, 1595 Glidewell Drive Suite 101 Burlington NC
  110. 017175, 3137 Waltham Blvd Burlington NC
  111. 013170, 8204 Tryon Woods Drive Cary NC
  112. 024190, 8506 S Tryon Street Unit E Charlotte NC
  113. 024193, 1809 Sardis Road N Charlotte NC
  114. 061188, 1402 West Ehringhaus Street Elizabeth City NC
  115. 024042, 2501 East Franklin Blvd, Ste. Gastonia NC
  116. 017031, 2510 Battleground Ave Greensboro NC
  117. 017173, 2504 Battleground Avenue Greensboro NC
  118. 078006, 610 SE Greenville Blvd Greenville NC
  119. 017183, 4008 Brian Jordan Place High Point NC
  120. 013183, 7248 GB Alford Highway Holly Springs NC
  121. 024183, 14045 East Independence Blvd Suite C4 Indian Trail NC
  122. 017181, 1011 S Main St Kernersville NC
  123. 024047, 9901 E. Independence Blvd Matthews NC
  124. 024187, 1834 Matthews Township Parkway Matthews NC
  125. 024182, 252 Turnersburg Highway Statesville NC
  126. 076173, 8201 Market Street Wilmington NC
  127. 017178, 235 Harvey Street Winston Salem NC
  128. 017171, 3274 Silas Creek Parkway Suite #33-36 Winston-Salem NC
  129. 109007, 8420 South 71st Plaza Suite 103 Papillion NE
  130. 120003, 303-C South Broadway Salem NH
  131. 162011, 557 Route 130 North East Windsor NJ
  132. 162018, 80 South Whitehorse Hammonton NJ
  133. 162053, 3231 Brunswick Pike Lawrence Township NJ
  134. 166052, 92 Ferry Street Newark NJ
  135. 166041, 745 Route 46 Parsippany NJ
  136. 153018, 243 US Highway 46 West Saddle Brook NJ
  137. 156006, 945 Flatbush Avenue Brooklyn NY
  138. 156011, 5121 Avenue U Brooklyn NY
  139. 163004, 1040 Old Country Road Plainview NY
  140. 156026, 1462 Hylan Blvd Staten Island NY
  141. 105026, 6267 Wilson Mills Rd. Highland Heights OH
  142. 041006, 4139 W. Reno Oklahoma City OK
  143. 526042, 11600 SE Mille Plan Blvd, Suite 3D Vancouver OR
  144. 077041, 5110 Library Road Bethel Park PA
  145. 168026, 445 West Dekalb Pike King of Prussia PA
  146. 161011, 1256 Millersville Lancaster PA
  147. 161004, 35 Willowdale Drive Lancaster PA
  148. 161012, 901 East Main Street Space #20 Palmyra PA
  149. 168043, 1619 Grant Avenue Grant Plaza, Suite 1 Philadelphia PA
  150. 151015, 3400 North 5th Street Reading PA
  151. 161003, 472 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue Shrewsbury PA
  152. 170001, 1 New London Avenue Cranston RI
  153. 040010, 7381 Rivers Ave., Ste 102 Charleston SC
  154. 033001, 131 Harbison Blvd., Ste 100 Columbia SC
  155. 033002, 6208A Garners Ferry Road Columbia SC
  156. 033018, 106 Percival Road, Ste 100 Columbia SC
  157. 033021, 5075 Sunset Blvd Lexington SC
  158. 024037, 2391 Dave Lyle Blvd, Suite 106 Rock Hill SC
  159. 058012, 1704 E Stone Rd, Ste. 102 Kingsport TN
  160. 058002, 7412 Kingston Pike Knoxville TN
  161. 002084, 4629 South Cooper St., Ste. 125 Arlington TX
  162. 004076, 9705 Research Blvd Suite A Austin TX
  163. 004080, 3200 W. Anderson Ln, Ste 101 Austin TX
  164. 004072, 12908 Shops Pkwy Unit 100 Bee Cave TX
  165. 004084, 710 Old San Antonion Rd Buda TX
  166. 004068, 13000 N FM 620 RD SB Cedar Park TX
  167. 001106, 804 Interstate 45 N Conroe TX
  168. 002153, 4826 Greenville Avenue Dallas TX
  169. 002145, 15340 Dallas Parkway Suite 2150 Dallas TX
  170. 002015, 1725 I-35 East Denton TX
  171. 001132, 17689 Tomball Pkwy Houston TX
  172. 001088, 9319 Highway 6 South, Suite C Houston TX
  173. 001090, 6429 Westheimer Road Houston TX
  174. 001113, 3115 West Loop S. Houston TX
  175. 001175, 1266 Fry Road Houston TX
  176. 001191, 9930 Katy Freeway , #600 Houston TX
  177. 001188, 1005 Westheimer Rd Houston TX
  178. 001185, 7592 FM1960 Houston TX
  179. 001141, 1443 S. Mason Rd Katy TX
  180. 001169, 349 S. Mason Rd Katy TX
  181. 002076, 4770 State Highway 121, Suite 130 Lewisville TX
  182. 001121, 5710 Highway 6 Missouri City TX
  183. 001167, 11470 Broadway Street Ste 110 Pearland TX
  184. 004041, 1810 FM 685 #200 Pflugerville TX
  185. 117030, 3937 North Central Expressway Plano TX
  186. 001162, 20400 Southwest Freeway, Ste. 100 Richmond TX
  187. 002152, 537 East I-30 Rockwall TX
  188. 004082, 115 Sundance Pkwy, Ste 520 Round Rock TX
  189. 005056, 14791 IH-35, # 108 Schertz TX
  190. 002133, 2645 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 140 Southlake TX
  191. 001184, 26526 I-45 N Spring TX
  192. 001192, 2735 Town Center Blvd Sugar Land TX
  193. 117053, 5733 State Hwy 121 Ste 200 The Colony TX
  194. 001109, 1335 Lake Woodlands Dr. Suite C The Woodlands TX
  195. 001153, 19325 Gulf Freeway Webster TX
  196. 066017, 1122 S. University Ave. Provo UT
  197. 066025, 2632 W. 3500 South West Valley City UT
  198. 179112, 717 Dominion Square Shopping Center Culpeper VA
  199. 179034, 9600 Main Street Suite B Fairfax VA
  200. 179073, 1065 West Broad St. Falls Church VA
  201. 179002, 5629 Plank Road Fredericksburg VA
  202. 179046, 135 Crooked Run Plaza Suite #50 Front Royal VA
  203. 061025, 4400 Kilgore Avenue Hampton VA
  204. 171004, 141 Stonebridge Plaza Ave Richmond VA
  205. 179084, 47020 Harry Byrd Highway Suite #2 Sterling VA
  206. 179042, 235 Market Street Winchester VA
  207. 508030, 5003 Tacoma Mall Blvd Tacoma WA
  208. 508014, 301 Tukwila Pkwy Tukwila WA
  209. 179033, 217 Oak Lee Drive Suite 24 Ranson WV

— Reporting by Lauren Thomas. Data visualization by John Schoen.

