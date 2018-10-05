Ultimate Fighting Championshiop (UFC) star Conor McGregor will make his return to the sport on Saturday night, which is expected to be one of the biggest fights in the history of mixed martial arts.

UFC 229 will be McGregor's first fight in more than a year — not counting a highly-publicized rampage on the sidelines of a UFC fight that culminated in his arrest.

McGregor, who will face off against against Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas, last fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017's now famous "Money Fight." In that boxing match, Mayweather won $300 million and kept his undefeated record intact, but McGregor walked away with a cool $100 million.

UFC President Dana White told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Friday that he expects viewers will purchase between 2.5 and 3 million subscriptions to see the Irish brawler. At $64.99 per view, UFC 229 could pull in between $160 million and $200 million in pay per view sales.