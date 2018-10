In the previous session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its highest level since May 2011, following positive economic data.

Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also pushed yields higher. On Wednesday, Powell said that the Fed had a long way to go before interest rates would hit neutral, suggesting to markets that more hikes could be coming.

On Friday, treasury yields continued to tick higher, ahead of the 8:30 a.m. ET release of the employment situation report for September. Investors will pore over the nonfarm payrolls, average hourly wages and unemployment rate, to try and gauge how the U.S. economy is performing. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a rise of 185,000 jobs in September; August saw a rise of 201,000.

Elsewhere in data, the International Trade in Goods and Services is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer credit at 3 p.m. ET.