Beer on tap in a corporate bank? That's now a reality for one office

Beer on tap might seem like something you're more likely to find in a Silicon Valley start-up than at a financial institution, but that could change with WeWork's latest endeavor: Powered By We.

The co-working giant, valued at around $20 billion, is seeking to diversify its offerings beyond individuals and small businesses, moving into working with corporates.

One such big-name firm has been Standard Chartered, which brought on WeWork to design and operate a floor in its Hong Kong offices in an effort to foster innovative thinking among the bank's staff.

"Typically, you would see in a financial institution, it's pretty cold and hard, because they want to look very corporate, but we wanted to bring people out of their workplace to sit and mingle and connect," Sern Hong Yu, WeWork's head of project delivery for Greater China said during CNBC's "Office Envy," a series exploring the future of the workplace.