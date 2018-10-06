Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said on Friday that the nation's highest court must protect its impartiality, or risk losing its legitimacy.
"We don't have an army. We don't have any money. The only way we get people to do what we say that they should do is because people respect us and respect our fairness," Kagan said at a conference at Princeton University on Friday.
Kagan and Sotomayor, who were both appointed by Barack Obama, emphasized the importance of keeping the Supreme Court out of partisan politics. However, neither mentioned President Donald Trump, or embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by name.
The justices comments came in the middue of a hyper-politicized Supreme Court nomination for Kavanaugh, who had been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has forcefully denied the allegations, and in an emotional hearing last week blasted the entire confirmation process.