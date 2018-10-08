Berry Petroleum executives ring Nasdaq's closing bell

Berry Petroleum is a California-based energy company. It focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. On Monday, company executives rang Nasdaq's closing bell to celebrate its recent IPO.

Berry Petroleum was founded more than a century ago. It was acquired by LINN Energy and LinnCo in 2013. LINN filed for bankruptcy about five years ago but Berry emerged from the bankruptcy as a stand-alone company.

Berry trades under ticker symbol "BRY." Shares have risen about 25 percent since going public.