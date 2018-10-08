Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Mark Cuban quit these 3 bad habits before they became successful

Find yourself putting things off until the last minute? So did a young Bill Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder was a heavy procrastinator during his undergraduate years at Harvard University. (Gates dropped out after two years).

"People thought that was funny," he told students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Business Administration. "That was my positioning: the guy who did nothing until the last minute."

The billionaire received a sobering reality check when he entered the business world, where deadlines must be met and timeliness is prized. "Nobody praised me because I would do things at the last minute," Gates said. As a result, he tried to "reverse" this habit and become more like the students he knew in college "who were always organized and had things done on time."

He's still a work in progress, Gates says, but admits that "procrastination is not a good habit."

If you find yourself getting side-tracked at work, try this tip from "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary: Stick to a set schedule.

"Prioritize every 15 minutes of your day," he advises Also, ask yourself if what you're doing is making you money. "That makes it easy to snap out of it," says O'Leary.